Dwepatra delves deep into serial killer plot

The makers who have completed 60 per cent of shoot, released the first-look poster

Published: 11th May 2021 10:06 AM

By Express News Service

Chartered accountant Srivatsa R has turned independent director with Dwepatra, which features Chandu Gowda in a cop avatar. This, along with Prashanth Siddi and Raghu Gowda, in the cast. For Srivatsa, who has assisted a few directors previously, he is helming a feature film for the first time. He has also penned the story. The makers, who have completed 60 per cent of the shoot, saw the lead actor revealing the film’s first-look poster on social media, According to Chandu, Dwepatra is an interesting subject about a serial killer.

“The title describes the multiple disorder characterisation of a psychopath killer, and I play the role of a DCP officer. This is a subject- oriented and serious script, with no heroine placed in the cast,” says Chandu. The makers, who have shot the film in Bengaluru, Chikmagalur, Tumakuru, and Sakleshpur, were all set to head towards North India and Leh to shoot the rest of the portions. However, this has been pushed due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We now have to see how we are going to take this forward post the lockdown,” he says. The film, produced by Sathyashraya, has Suchendra Prasad, Payal Chengappa, and Ashwath Ninasam playing prominent roles. The film’s music is composed by Maharaj Thevar.

Chandu, who came to limelight with serial Lakshmi Baramma, was last seen in Darshan- starrer Roberrt, in which he played one of the antagonists. In addition, the actor is also part of films like Jackpot, which sees him in the lead. He is also part of Family Pack — a film made under PRK Productions and starring Likith Shetty and Amrutha Iyengar in the lead.

