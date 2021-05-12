STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anil Siddhu keen to associate with director Sunil Kumar Desai

Anil Siddhu, who has been shuttling between playing antagonists and lead roles in a couple of films now, has been looking at content-oriented subjects.

By Express News Service

Anil Siddhu, who has been shuttling between playing antagonists and lead roles in a couple of films now, has been looking at content-oriented subjects. His wish has come true as he gets set to associate with veteran director, Sunil Kumar Desai.

The actor, who made his debut as a villain in Mumtaza long side Dharma Keerthiraj, was featured in roles of a villain in films like Silicon City, Padde Huli, and yet-to-be-released Varada. His first film as hero was A++, which was directed by Upendra's assistant, Vijay Surya.

He now awaits the release of Virata Parva, which is his second film as lead. However, the actor who is looking for a break, is now looking forward to working with Sunil Kumar Desai. "We had invited the director over to our new studio 'God Kiss U Creations', when he happened to browse through some of my photos and discussed a unique characterisation for me.

In all likelihood, this is going to be a thriller. Details of the project, which are still in the initial stages, will be revealed by the director himself as and when he locks the script," he says. Anil admits that cinema is his only passion and was happy to have made a stint in Kollywood too.

"I got an opportunity to work in films like Kaththi, I, and Kaatru Veliyidai. I hope to associate with well-known directors in different languages in the future," he says.

