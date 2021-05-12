It is a responsibility: Sandalwood actor Sriimurali on getting vaccinated against Covid

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Roaring Star Sriimurali, among the first Sandalwood celebrities to get vaccinated against Covid- 19 when the government opened up registration for people below 45 years of age, hopes everyone gets their shot soon. The 39-year-old actor posted a picture on his Instagram and said, “I got my first dose of vaccination. If you haven’t yet, please do, and don’t delay #stayhome #staysafe.

Thanking all our #frontlinewarriors #respect (sic).” Other celebrities who also got their first doses on May 10 include actor Ashika Ranganath and director Mahesh Kumar. After the actor posted his picture, he got several messages on his social media accounts from people telling him that they were unable to get their first shot. “It is very disturbing. I registered on CoWIN and after a week, I got my first dose. I am not aware of why people are facing this problem, but I think needs to be rectified, and that every citizen across Karnataka must get the dose,” Sriimurali says.

Actor Sriimurali

He said that doctors were advising people to get immunised against Covid-19. “It is best to go by doctors’ advice. I consider it a social responsibility and we must oblige for the well-being of society,” he says. The actor urged people not fear the vaccine when their turn came, and not be hesitant either. “It’s all about the mindset. My wife (Vidya) and I have taken the vaccine and our bodies are reacting to it differently. It was like body pain one feels after vigorous exercise.

I would suggest, as do many others, to practise yoga, breathing exercises, eat good food and take lots of fluids. One should stay away from rumours and work towards building immunity,” he says. Meanwhile, Sriimurali’s leg is healing along nicely. He had suffered a leg injury on April 7 while shooting a 12-second action sequence for his latest film Mada Gaja.

“Thankfully, the doctor said that I don’t need surgery, and has advised three more weeks of rest. Fortunately or unfortunately, this lockdown has helped me to take rest,” the actor says. Although some shooting for the film is yet to be completed, the actor said post-production is being done simultaneously. Sriimurali’s next commitment is Bagheera -- a project directed by Dr Suri for which the script has been written by Prashanth Neel and which will be produced by Hombale Films.