Sudeep to star in Prabhas’ Adipurush?

In a recent media interaction, the Vikrant Rona-actor confirmed that he is in the early stages of discussion

Published: 12th May 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kichcha Sudeep in a still from 'Dabangg 3'

Kichcha Sudeep in a still from 'Dabangg 3'

By Express News Service

Speculations are rife that Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep will join the cast of the forthcoming Prabhas-starrer, Adipurush. According to reports, Sudeep has been approached by the film’s team to play the role of Vibhishana in this adaptation of Ramayana.

Sudeep

Although an official announcement on behalf of the makers is awaited, in a recent media interaction, the actor confirmed that he is in the early stages of discussion. "The team of Adipurush has contacted my manager. However, I’m yet to meet them in person.

We are holding talks to confirm my involvement," said Sudeep. The news comes days after it was reported that Sudeep had been approached by the team of the upcoming Shankar-Ram Charan project to play a pivotal role. Sudeep was last seen as the antagonist in the Salman Khanstarrer Dabangg 3 and is set to appear in Kotigobba 3 and Vikrant Rona.

Directed by Om Raut, best known for helming the Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Adipurush also features Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in prominent roles.

