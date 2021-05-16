I came back alive from deathbed: Kannada theatre personality Prakash Badardinni

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: "I almost died, but came back alive. No one should get infected with COVID and get admitted to hospital in a serious condition. The beep of the ventilator still haunts me at night," said Prakash Badardinni, a theatre personality, who recovered from COVID.

Prakash, son of theatre personality and comedian late Ashok Badardinni, was infected in the lung and had to stay in the ICU for 14 days at a hospital in Gangavathi. He told The New Indian Express that for the first two days, he did not know what was happening.

"The third day, I gained some consciousness, but I was very weak. I thank the nurses and doctors for giving me a fresh lease of life. I saw bodies lying in the same ward and realised how important it is to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour," he added.

"A 32-year-old man was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. I and others in the ward tried to boost his confidence. But he passed away on the third day. The best psychologists at the ward were elderly patients, who boosted my confidence," he added.

"On September 15 last year, I had a light fever and went to a physician at Chitradurga. I got myself tested for Covid on the fourth day. The result got delayed and I was feeling breathless. On September 21, I moved to Koppal, where my sister stays. I had decided that if I cannot live, I should at least spend the last few days next to my sister. As hospitals were full at Koppal, I was moved to Gangavathi. When I was getting admitted, I got a message on my mobile that I had tested positive," he added.