STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

I came back alive from deathbed: Kannada theatre personality Prakash Badardinni

The beep of the ventilator still haunts Prakash Badardinni, a theatre personality, who recovered from COVID.

Published: 16th May 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Theatre personality Prakash Badardinni

Theatre personality Prakash Badardinni (Photo| EPS)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: "I almost died, but came back alive. No one should get infected with COVID and get admitted to hospital in a serious condition. The beep of the ventilator still haunts me at night," said Prakash Badardinni, a theatre personality, who recovered from COVID.

Prakash, son of theatre personality and comedian late Ashok Badardinni, was infected in the lung and had to stay in the ICU for 14 days at a hospital in Gangavathi. He told The New Indian Express that for the first two days, he did not know what was happening.

"The third day, I gained some consciousness, but I was very weak. I thank the nurses and doctors for giving me a fresh lease of life. I saw bodies lying in the same ward and realised how important it is to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour," he added.

"A 32-year-old man was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition. I and others in the ward tried to boost his confidence. But he passed away on the third day. The best psychologists at the ward were elderly patients, who boosted my confidence," he added.

"On September 15 last year, I had a light fever and went to a physician at Chitradurga. I got myself tested for Covid on the fourth day. The result got delayed and I was feeling breathless. On September 21, I moved to Koppal, where my sister stays. I had decided that if I cannot live, I should at least spend the last few days next to my sister. As hospitals were full at Koppal, I was moved to Gangavathi. When I was getting admitted, I got a message on my mobile that I had tested positive," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakash Badardinni COVID19 Coronavirus COVID survivors Karnataka theatre COVID
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp