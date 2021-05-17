STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

In a first, Kannada film shot using ‘computer screen’ concept

Love in the Time of Covid, directed by Jayanth Seege and starring Shruti Prakash and Rakesh Maiya, is a romantic comedy that is set in the lockdown
 

Published: 17th May 2021 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Rakesh Maiya

Rakesh Maiya

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Love in the Time of Covid is an upcoming romantic comedy-drama that will be an experiment of sorts. Director Jayanth Seege S, who has channeled the film with a computer screen concept, has roped in former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant, actor and singer Shruti Prakash, along with Rakesh Maiya, in the lead.

This shooting for this feature film is complete and post-production work is now on. Set during the lockdown, Jayanth’s romcom is inspired by Searching, a film that was first made using the ‘computer screen’ concept. Another film that employs this concept is Malayalam film, C U Soon.

“In this method the film is shot on a computer screen, and is more device-based. Though some thrillers have been made using this concept, this is the first time it is being used for the romantic comedy genre,” explains the director. In fact Jayanth did give a thriller a try, but after it didn’t work out, he decided to switch genres.   

Sharing how he went about this rom-com, Jayanth said he reconnected with an old friend, Sheela, on social media. “This became my one-liner— about two good friends connecting in the time of Covid. The story revolves around the lockdown,” says the director, who has named Shruti’s character as Sheela.

“The two lead actors are former collegemates who rekindle their romance after a virtual meeting during the pandemic. It also looks at how the lockdown affects their relationship. This is the crux of the story,” he further adds.

Interestingly, the entire episode has been shot individually without the actors coming face to face. “Since the story happens during the lockdown, we wanted to shoot it keeping the actual situation in mind. There’s a lot of usage of social media— all of this to keep it realistic. Every episode was shot separately. This film uses a completely new technology,” he says.

Apart from the lead actors, the film’s cast also comprises Apoorva Bharadwaj, Goutham HC, Shankar Murthy, Shravan Aithal, and Pavan Venugopal.

The movie consists of four songs and brings together a couple of music directors. The film’s music and background are by Bharath B J of Simple Agi Ondh Love Story fame. The original soundtrack is by Pravana Karanth and Sanjeevini Shastry. The film’s camerawork is handled by Pradeep B Reddy and has costumes designed by Shachina Haggar.

The film which was shot in December, will be ready for release in theatres in about two months. “We will take a call about the medium of release once the film is ready,” says Jayanth, who has previously worked as an assistant director for Rakshit Shetty’s Ulidavaru Kandante. He is also the writer of Girigtle, a short story for the anthology Katha Sangama, starring Raj B Shetty.

The director, who has worked on the visual effects of Arishadvarga made his debut with 96. “It is a thriller starring Sheetal Shetty and is yet to see its release and we are in talks with an OTT platform. Love in the Time of Covid will be my second project,” he says.

Love on screen

Shruti was excited to shoot for a film in the comfort of her home. “This is a film which was shot without meeting the hero. Imagine romancing anyone without even seeing the person. This is what I did,” she chuckles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Maiya Shruti Prakash
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp