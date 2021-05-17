STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Kotigobba 3' has potential to make Rs 100 crore if released in theatres: Surappa Babu

According to Surrappa Babu, Kotigobba 3 has been made with a budget of Rs 70 crore, so why would he sell the film at half the price for an OTT release.

Published: 17th May 2021 09:06 AM

A still from Sudeep-starrer 'Kotigobba 3'.

By Express News Service

If all had gone according to plan, Kotigobba 3 would have hit theatres on April 29. However, the Sudeep-starrer movie has been pushed indefinitely due to the raging pandemic. The makers had even planned a pre-release event, which too stands postponed.

Meanwhile, rumours were doing the rounds that Shiva Karthik’s debut directorial was looking at an OTT release. Further, it was reported that producer Surrappa Babu is in talks with a streaming channel, which is said to have offered to buy the film for Rs 35 crore.  

However, the producer rubbished this. According to him, Kotigobba 3 has been made with a budget of Rs 70 crore, so why would he sell the film at half the price for an OTT release.

“First of all, I have no intention for Kotigobba 3 to take the OTT route. Second, let me clarify that we did get an offer from a digital platform to release the film for a certain price, which I thought was not feasible.  It is a film with a good content, and when I can make business of Rs 100 crore when released in theatres, why would I think of releasing it on a streaming platform,” asserts Surappa Babu.

The makers of the film are ready with the first copy, and plan to put it forth the censor board when they resume work.

Story written by Sudeep, Kotigobba 3 has been one of the most anticipated films of 2021. It boasts of an ensemble cast and marks the debut of heroine, Madonna Sebastian.

The cast also comprises Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Tabla Nani, Ravi Shankar and Rajesh Nataranga. Ashika Ranganath will be appearing in a special song. The film’s music is composed by Arjun Janya, and has Shekar Chandru handling the camerawork.

