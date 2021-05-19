STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'Cinema Bandi' gets a Karnataka touch

About the setting of the film in Kolar, Praveen explains that he was searching for a proper village that would suit the story.

Published: 19th May 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Cinema Bandi.

A still from 'Cinema Bandi'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Cinema Bandi, the latest Telugu film to release on OTT on May 14, has received praises from various Telugu stars and actors, including Samantha Akkineni.

This is Praveen Kandregula’s directorial debut and is currently the topmost watchable film on Netflix. Interestingly it has a Karnataka flavour with a handful of Kannada actors, including the leads, part of the cast.

The film’s story explores the life of an autrickshaw driver, who gets hold of a high-end camera and desires to make a film in his village. The film is set in the interiors of Kolar, and the language is a mix of Kannada and Telugu.

“I used to stay in Bengaluru for 3 years, and I would find Telugu shopkeepers had a different way of speaking the language the accent was quite cute. It is slang that has never been used in Telugu films. Since I was also looking for freshness in he film, location and language, I thought this was the perfect bet. Secondly, Vikas Vasishta, who plays the main lead role as Veerababu is a familiar face in Kannada, who has worked in serials and also as a production manager. The character Manga, the vegetable seller is played by Uma Y G, who comes from a theatre background,” says Praveen, adding.

“A few actors who are from Karnataka were chosen because they were thorough with the slang, which was a basic necessity in our film.”

About the setting of the film in Kolar, Praveen explains that he was searching for a proper village that would suit the story. They then finalised on a place in Mulbagal.

“Gollapalli was a very small village with just 20 houses and was a convenient place for shooting. We were also able to use sync sound. The entire village supported us a lot,” he adds.

Praveen says that Kannada film Thithi was one of his inspirations. The other two was Harishchandrachi Factory and Supermen of Malegaon. Praveen is overwhelmed with the response he has been getting for the film, especially at a time like this.

“Content is king, and Cinema Bandi is proof. A good film will always get noticed,” says the director, who also gives credit to the producers Raj and DK, and the streaming platform.

“OTT has been a good platform to showcase our product. Having said that, like every filmmaker, we also wanted a theatre release. However, with new faces it is difficult to attract an audience, and that will take time,” he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cinema Bandi
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp