'Cinema Bandi' gets a Karnataka touch

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Cinema Bandi, the latest Telugu film to release on OTT on May 14, has received praises from various Telugu stars and actors, including Samantha Akkineni.

This is Praveen Kandregula’s directorial debut and is currently the topmost watchable film on Netflix. Interestingly it has a Karnataka flavour with a handful of Kannada actors, including the leads, part of the cast.

The film’s story explores the life of an autrickshaw driver, who gets hold of a high-end camera and desires to make a film in his village. The film is set in the interiors of Kolar, and the language is a mix of Kannada and Telugu.

“I used to stay in Bengaluru for 3 years, and I would find Telugu shopkeepers had a different way of speaking the language the accent was quite cute. It is slang that has never been used in Telugu films. Since I was also looking for freshness in he film, location and language, I thought this was the perfect bet. Secondly, Vikas Vasishta, who plays the main lead role as Veerababu is a familiar face in Kannada, who has worked in serials and also as a production manager. The character Manga, the vegetable seller is played by Uma Y G, who comes from a theatre background,” says Praveen, adding.

“A few actors who are from Karnataka were chosen because they were thorough with the slang, which was a basic necessity in our film.”

About the setting of the film in Kolar, Praveen explains that he was searching for a proper village that would suit the story. They then finalised on a place in Mulbagal.

“Gollapalli was a very small village with just 20 houses and was a convenient place for shooting. We were also able to use sync sound. The entire village supported us a lot,” he adds.

Praveen says that Kannada film Thithi was one of his inspirations. The other two was Harishchandrachi Factory and Supermen of Malegaon. Praveen is overwhelmed with the response he has been getting for the film, especially at a time like this.

“Content is king, and Cinema Bandi is proof. A good film will always get noticed,” says the director, who also gives credit to the producers Raj and DK, and the streaming platform.

“OTT has been a good platform to showcase our product. Having said that, like every filmmaker, we also wanted a theatre release. However, with new faces it is difficult to attract an audience, and that will take time,” he adds.