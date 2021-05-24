STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Star in real life: Actor Upendra reaches out to movie industry workers, distributes relief materials

Actor Upendra talks to CE about Covid relief, people’s generosity, and the satisfaction it brings

Published: 24th May 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Upendra distributes Covid relief material

Actor Upendra distributes Covid relief material

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

Sandalwood superstar Upendra has become a hero in real-life to people, especially those in the industry, who are struggling to make ends meet due to the blow that Covid restrictions have dealt their livelihood. 
When the lockdown was imposed, the actor, director and producer hit the pause button on all his film-related work and plunged into Covid relief efforts through his charity Uppi Foundation. 

“Shooting has stopped, theatres are closed… There is absolutely no work in any department… We are making sure the workers, senior actors, and support staff get essentials,” he says. He says that the government has announced a package, but it is yet to reach the workers, who get paid on a daily basis. In the meantime, he has reached out to workers from the workers’ association, such as those who work in music, cinematography, stunts, etc, and even those who work in theatres and film publicity.

“Their primary need is food, which we have been providing with grocery kits sourced from Mandya. But, we have also been receiving inquiries about financial aid, health issues, and we are going by priority,” he says. While Upendra started with helping industry workers, it has expanded to many more different groups of people, and the number of people contributing in cash and kind has also increased, the actor says. 
“I always deposited a portion of my earnings into the charity for use for such times.

But now, people have donated Rs 5,000 and even a couple of lakh rupees. My friends living abroad have also lent support by pooling in money. That’s the greatness of the people in a country who come forward during such times,” Upendra says. One of the first to contribute was senior actor Saroja Devi, who donated Rs 4 lakh. “There is a long list of people whom I don’t have a count of,” he says.

Upendra has been releasing updates of relief material coming in and the people it is being given to, on his Twitter account. He has also been acknowledging the people who are helping out.  “Transparency is very important. I am listing out names, as this will in a way inspire others,” the actor says. 

However, this has not stopped critics who accuse him of furthering his political interests. “From day one, I have been saying that there is no connection between Prajakeeya and the social service which I am doing today. I don’t have any right to ask for votes in the name of doing social service,” he says.

While most of the people engaged in the relief work are Upendra’s own staff, the actor is happy that some relief efforts have given jobs to a few people at least, in terms of packaging, transport and distribution. 
“I have also got work now,” the actor says, adding, “I have realised that working for myself is different. Working for others has given us the biggest satisfaction. On the positive side, I should say that humanity still exists among people who are helping more than us, and whose names are not known in public.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Upendra covid 19
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp