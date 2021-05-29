STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'H/34 Pallavi Talkies' looks at OTT route

The film, starring Tilak Shekar in the lead, had debutant director Srinivas Chikkanna popularly known as Seeni releasing the first song from the film on May 27.

Published: 29th May 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'H/34 Pallavi Talkies'

A still from 'H/34 Pallavi Talkies'

By Express News Service

H/34 Pallavi Talkies has been in the making for a long time now. And once again they are back in the news.

The film, starring Tilak Shekar in the lead, had debutant director Srinivas Chikkanna popularly known as Seeni releasing the first song from the film on May 27.

The director tells us that the film is all set to go in for an OTT release, and the song release was the first step to reach out to the audience.

“It is like reintroducing our film to viewers. The official trailer will be launched in the next 10 days,” says the director. The film’s plot is based on a true incident. The storyline was triggered when the director went to watch The Conjuring at Urvashi Theatre in 2013. “We have worked out the screenplay, which has a horror element. It’s more of a psycho-thriller, for which we have taken influences of some scary incidents taking place around the world,” he says. Ask the director about the comparisons made between his film and Krishna Talkies.

Does the latter hold the same plot? “The matter came to my notice when the makers of Krishna Talkies took forward the project. I don’t want to debate about it now. I consider this bad luck, because I began work on the film seven years ago and they started the project much later. Someone leaked my plot and my one-liner. The makers of Krishna Talkies were fortunate to release it before me.

Though the storyline seems similar, the screenplay of H/34 Pallavi Talkies is different,” explains Srinivas Chikkanna, who is happy that his film is finally seeing the light of day. He is gearing up to release it on a popular streaming channel. “I will cater to viewers who enjoy watching the horror genre, “ he adds. The film, produced by Manjunath K and Ravikiran M Gowda under the banner Kalabhairava Arts, has music scored by Ajaneesh B Lokanath, and cinematography handled by Manohar Joshi. The star cast also comprises Yagna Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Avinash, Sudha Belawadi, Padmaja Rao, and Amrutha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
H/34 Pallavi Talkies
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp