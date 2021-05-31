I’ve finally got the stamp of a glamorous heroine, says actress Pavana gowda

By Express News Service

Pavana gowda is riding high on luck after bagging an opportunity to associate with Ravichandran. The Jatta heroine, who is paired opposite the Crazy Star in Giriraj’s directorial Kannadiga, is working with Ravichandran on Sixty -- Living in the past. The news about her being part of the film was shared by the actor-director in his latest video.

“I was selected for his other project God The stone-hearted for which I even auditioned and did a screen test. But then, he felt I fit better into a character for Sixty,” says Pavana, who has managed to complete one schedule. The actor recalls her first meeting with Ravichandran when he promoted her debut film, Gombegala Love. “His good words created a buzz around the film.

Now after so many years I am connecting for not one, but two projects,” says Pavana, adding,”Every heroine wants to work with Ravichandran, and though it took a long time, it has finally happened. Now I hope to use this opportunity well.” Being a part of Ravichandran’s film has given her the stamp of a glamorous heroine. “I was tagged as non-glamorous until Ravichandran took me on board.

Even I had started thinking that I could never be a part of glamorous roles until he gave me that confidence,” says Pavana. Having shot a few episodes of Sixty, the actor shares, “Getting to the sets of his film was the most-awaited day of my life. I was initially scared that I wouldn’t be able to do justice to the role he had sketched for me, but eventually I got comfortable.” The story and concept of the film are new.

“From the rushes I have seen, it’s something that the Kannada audience has not seen before,” says the actor who has completed shoot for over a dozen films, and is awaiting their releases. They include Mysore Diaries, Prabhutva, Rudri, Thootumadike, Kaliveera, Mehbooba, and Fighter.

“The shooting for these films was completed over a year ago. Unfortunately, all of them are on hold because of the pandemic and lockdown. The recent projects I have completed are Saddu and Kannadiga. Now, I am waiting to resume shooting for Sixty,” she says.