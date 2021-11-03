I am lucky to play the lead in Om Prakash Rao’s upcoming film: Abhilash N

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Abhilash N, a theatre artist under the Mysore Mime team, who made his film debut with Krishna’s Love Mocktail, gets his first big break as a hero with Om Prakash Rao’s upcoming romantic drama. The director, known for films like Lockup Death, AK 47, Huccha, and Kalasipalya, is now launching Abhilash with this film. The makers have already shot extensive portions of the film, and are currently in the last leg of the shoot.

Abhilash was supposed to make his debut as the lead with debutant director Chandan’s Love Babu. The film, which was launched with a muhurath, but the shooting was eventually postponed. Now, Om Prakash Rao’s film will turn out to be his official debut as a hero.

“Having worked in supporting roles in over six films, I consider myself lucky to play the lead actor in an Om Prakash Rao film. I consider it a privilege and encouraging to work with him, who has directed many leading stars and has held the megaphone for 48 films,” says Abhilash, adding, “More than it being by debut as a hero, this project is more of a learning process for me.”

Talking about his experience of working with Om Prakash, he says, “He is energetic, and knows what to extract from the actors. He is a magician and a mastermind. His years of experience in cinema gets reflected on the sets. For any upcoming actor, a film with Om Prakash’s will take them places.”

Abhilash says that the project had a modest beginning but has shaped up well in time. “The entire film is shot in Mysuru and we will wrap the shooting in the upcoming schedule, which includes song sequences - for which we will be travelling to Madikeri and surrounding areas.” The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Aishwarya Rao, Risha Gowda, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Rao, and Sudha Belawadi.

The actor, who has worked in supporting roles in more than six films, turns hero with the yet-to-be-titled romantic drama