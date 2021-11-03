'Ombatthane Dikku' clears censor with U/A certificate

By Express News Service

Ranganayaki director Dayal Padmanabhan is getting ready to release his next, Ombatthane Dikku. An action-thriller, starring Yogi and Aditi Prabhudeva, has a voiceover by Challenging Star Darshan.

Ranganayaki

Darshan also released the trailer of the film on Tuesday and wished the team in a video clip. Tamil actor Arya also launched the trailer online. With two parallel stories, Ombatthane Dikku, produced by D Pictures in association with K 9 Studio and G Cinemas, also stars Sai Kumar in a pivotal role. The dialogues are penned by Venkat Dev, Abhishek, and the director, while the film has music by Manikanth Kadri.

B Rakesh has handled the camerawork. The film has cleared the censor with a U/A, and Dayal is planning to release the film in December. Ombatthane Dikku also stars Ramesh Bhat, Prashanth Siddi, and Sampath Kumar. Yogi was last seen in Lanke, and Ombatthane Dikku will be the actor’s second release in 2021.