‘I wouldn’t be here without the support of industry and audience’

By Express News Service

Premam Poojyam marks Prem’s 25th film. Talking about the milestone, Prem says, “For any actor, his 25th film is important, and it is all the more special for a person like me, who had no film or financial background.”

He adds, “I was someone who used to stand in queues and struggled to buy tickets. Today, I am looking forward to the release of my 25th. This is a big deal for me. I take this opportunity to thank all the directors, producers, and everybody who helped me fulfill my dream. It wouldn’t have been possible without the audience’s support.”

The actor forayed into acting on the small screen with TN Seetharam’s Manvanthara. Films like Nenapirali and Jothe Jotheyalli brought him to the limelight. Prem was careful in choosing his story for his 25th project and had rejected 84 scripts before he finalised on Premam Poojyam.

“It began with an investment of 50 lakhs. Later, the production house ended up spending over ` 20 crore on the project. All this was done to come up with a quality film. Today, when we see the rushes, each frame looks like a painting,” he says.

Talking about the film, he says, “In this film, love is not just an emotion between a boy and girl. It is treated as something divine. Here, it is also about the bond with friends, profession, and society. The title Premam Poojyam refers to love and divinity,” he shares.

Interestingly, Premam Poojyam is directed by Raghavendra, a doctor by profession. He has also made the music and lyrics for the film. “I was taken by surprise when a neurologist with no film background called me and wanted to discuss a script with me. Respecting his profession, I didn’t want to disappoint him and decided to listen to the story.

The doctor amazed me with his passion and the kind of homework he had particularly done for his directorial debut. I started developing faith in his work. He has spent four years on this film. Raghavendra is a caring doctor and has treated the film with the same care. The result of all his efforts will be out on November 12,” says Prem.