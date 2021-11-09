Duniya Vijay to lock heads with Balakrishna in his Telugu debut

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Duniya Vijay, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Salaga, is set to make his Tollywood debut. It is speculated that his first Telugu film is Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming project with Krack director Gopichand Malineni. The film is tentatively titled NB107. The film also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead.

It is also said that Duniya Vijay is playing the antagonist in the movie and will lock horns with Balakrishna. However, an official confirmation is awaited from the film’s production house - Mythri Movie Makers.

The untitled film, billed to be a mass entertainer, is set in Rayalaseema, and the story is said to be based on real incidents. The makers have roped in composer S Thaman for the music, and the film is expected to go on floors soon.

Duniya Vijay made his directorial debut with Salaga, which also had him in the lead role. The film, produced by KP Srikanth, has Dhananjay in a prominent role. It was released on October 14 to a good response from the audience. Vijay has said that the success is a collaborative effort of the entire team and has thanked the audience for the support.

The Duniya hero, who is currently basking in the success of his debut directorial venture, Salaga, is all set to foray into Tollywood with Gopichand Malineni’s commercial entertainer