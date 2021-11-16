STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ek Love Ya’s Yennegu hennigu creates a trend

Ek Love Ya, director Prem’s upcoming film, passed the censor board with a U/A; slated to hit the screens on January 21, 2022.

Published: 16th November 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 10:14 AM

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Singer Mangli, who created magic with the Telugu version of Kannu Hodiyake from Roberrt, has created another sensation with her latest song Yennegu Hennigu that also has vocals by Kailash Kher. The ‘break up’ track from Prem’s directorial Ek Love Ya featuring Rachita Ram, and Raanna got released on Friday and has been trending on social media. “The song, which has been creating a sensation, especially among women, has been an instant hit on reels as well,” says director Prem, who has also written the lyrics. 

The romantic drama, which marks the debut of Raanna and Reeshma Nanaiah, is set to hit the screens on January 21, 2022. The film has been certified U/A. “They have muted three words, and the board explained that these cuts were made because it is a film that will cater to all kinds of audiences. The film, made under Rakshitha Film Factory, has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Mahendra Simha.

