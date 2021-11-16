People will be surprised with my role in 'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana': Rishab Shetty

A Sharadhaa By

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana is set to bring together two important talents of the Kannada industry – Raj B Shetty and Rishab Shetty. The combination of this actor and director has made the right kind of noise about this gangster drama, which is set for the November 19 release.

Considering that Rishab himself is an actor-director, how different would he have directed GGVV?

“Both of us have different styles of filmmaking. However, in the case of GGVV, which is a gangster drama based in Mangaluru, I think we’d have similar wavelengths in dealing with this script. I might have made a slight change in the visual presentation. Secondly, Raj was associated with my directorial, Sa.Hi.Pra Shale as a writer and our thoughts are usually similar,” says Rishab, who also mentions that from his point of view, he would not bring in any change to Raj B Shetty’s GGVV.

In the film, Rishab will be seen as Hari, and Raj B Shetty plays a character called Shiva.

How hard was it to get into the skin of Hari?

“There were variations in my character, and I had to prepare for the same. This again takes me back to the question about the difference between his and my style of filmmaking. Though I prefer to go with realistic subjects and characters, there is a cinematic approach to my films. Comparatively, Raj B Shetty, who also chooses realistic subjects, always looks for subtle and natural performances, which he pulls off with non-actors as well. I began shooting for this role right after Bell Bottom.

I had to transform myself from being an expressive Diwakar to becoming a Hari, who was more realistic. Initially, it took time to get into the role, but Raj kept telling me a lot about Hari. My look in the film helped me become the subtle character Raj had in mind. It will be a surprise for people because they have never seen me in this avatar before,” says Rishab, who shares that GGVV will be his first full-fledged role in a gangster film.

Rishab’s association with Raj B Shetty began right when the latter made his debut with Ondhu Motteya Kathe, he says. “The moment I watched Raj’s film, I immediately called and met him. I like his direction and the way he handles each character. That was also one of the reasons I chose to work with him in GGVV. He is a mature writer, and a very rare actor too.”

How was the experience of watching GGVV, which is made in sync sound?

“I have had the experience of working in sync sound in Ulidavaru Kandanthe. I knew Raj had worked on sync sound in his very first film. However with GGVV, he wanted to bring emotions within the character, and he is capable of bringing it out,” says the actor.

Rishab, who has made a mark as a director, also has huge expectations of him as an actor. “I haven’t been part of too many films, but I have been appreciated for whatever little work I have done so far as an actor, and it has only pushed me to explore potential characters,” says Rishab.

GGVV is presented by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios, and will be distributed by KRG Studios. “Rakshit’s involvement in the project has only added strength to the project. Kirik Party was done under the banner, and people have had a good opinion, and he is now presenting GGVV under his banner. It is sure to instill further faith among the audience,” he signs off.