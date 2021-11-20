STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samyuktha Hegde to shake leg with Shreyas Manju for Raana

Samyuktha Hegde will be appearing in a special song along with the lead hero, Shreyas Manju.

Published: 20th November 2021 08:58 AM

Actress Samyuktha Hegde

Actress Samyuktha Hegde (Photo | Samyuktha Hegde Instagram)

By Express News Service

Kirik party actor, Samyuktha Hegde, who made her digital debut with the Hindi web series Puunch Beat, will be teaming up with Nanda Kishore in the upcoming film Raana. She will be appearing in a special song along with the lead hero, Shreyas Manju. Chandan Shetty has written the lyrics for the song, which is billed as a peppy number. Shivu of KGF fame will be choreographing this dance number.

Samyuktha Hegde

The makers will resume the shoot once the  Bengaluru rains recede.  The song is shot in a grand set up in Kanteerava studio. Raana, presented by K Manju and produced by Gujjal Purushotham, has Reeshma Nanaiah playing the heroine. The latter made her debut with director Prem’s Ek Love Ya, which will hit theatres on January 21.

TAGS
Samyuktha Hegde Puunch Beat Shreyas Manju Raana
