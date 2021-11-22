Aditi Sagar to play a key role in Shivarajkumar’s 125th film 'Veda'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shivarajkumar’s 125th film, Veda, directed by A Harsha, was officially launched in a simple event today. The makers are planning to start the shooting in December. A huge set will be constructed in Bengaluru, where the first schedule will be shot.

Meanwhile, the director is finalising the cast. CE has learnt that the Shivarajkumar-starrer film will also have singer Aditi Sagar making her debut as an actor. Aditi, daughter of actor-art director Arun Sagar, made her debut as a singer with the song Dum Maro Dum in Rambo 2. Our source tells us that she plays a key role, and more details of the film will be revealed soon.

Shivarajkumar also has Bairaage and Nee Siguvaregu in the making. Veda marks the debut production venture under the star’s home production Geetha Pictures. The technical crew consists of music director Arjun Janya, cinematographer J Swamy, and editor Deepu S Kumar. The trio worked with director Harsha for Bhajarangi 2, and it is collaborating for Veda too. This also marks the fourth collaboration of Shivarajkumar and Harsha after Vajrakaya, Bhajarangi, and Bhajarangi 2.