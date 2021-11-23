STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nikhil Kumaraswamy-starrer Rider to release in theatres on December 24

Nikhil, in his previous interview with The New Indian Express, had mentioned that Rider is a sports-based light-hearted entertainer.

Published: 23rd November 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Nikhil Kumaraswamy (L) and Kashmira Paradeshi in 'Rider'

Nikhil Kumaraswamy (L) and Kashmira Paradeshi in 'Rider' (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Nikhil Kumaraswamy-starrer Rider is set to release this Christmas. The commercial entertainer, which marks the Kannada debut of Telugu director Vijay Kumar Konda, will be released in theatres on December 24. An official announcement was made by the makers on various social media platforms.

Nikhil, in his previous interview with The New Indian Express, had mentioned that Rider is a sports-based light-hearted entertainer. He added that it's been more than a decade since the audience was treated to such a subject.

Rider is jointly produced by Lahari Music in association with T Series and Shivanandi Entertainments. The film has Kashmira Paradeshi making her Kannada film debut.

It also stars Sampada, Dattanna, Achyuth Kumar, Chikkanna, Shivaraj KR Pete, Rajesh Nataranga, and Anusha in prominent roles. Rider’s music is scored by Arjun Janya and cinematography is handled by Shreesha Kuduvalli.

