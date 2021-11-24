Kannada TV actor Rajini to make her feature film debut with Ambuja

By Express News Service

Rajini is the latest TV artiste to make a transition to the silver screen. The actor plays the titular role in the heroine-centric horror thriller, Ambuja, directed by Srini Hanumantharaju, and will be sharing screen space with Shubha Punja.

Rajini became a household name with the daily soap, Amruthavarshini. Kashinath Madiwalar, who has produced the film, has also penned the story, which is based on a true incident. The team has completed the first schedule in Bengaluru and Gadag.

Ambuja will have Prasanna Kumar making his debut as music director, and Muralidhar taking care of the cinematography. The film also stars Padmaja Rao, Govinda Gowda, Deepak Subramanya, and Sandesh Shetty in prominent roles.