Kannada film Sri Jagannatha Daasaru aims for a December release

By Express News Service

Sri Jagannatha Daasaru, a Kannada film by Dr Madhusudhan Havaldar on the famous Haridasa scholar, had its premiere in a San Francisco Bay Area theater recently. However, the film is yet to see a theatrical release in India.

Part of the Bhakti movement, Sri Jagannatha Daasaru is counted among the most famous quartet of Haridasas (servants of God), including Sri Purandara Daasaru, Sri Vijayadasaru, and Sri Gopala Daasaru. Sri Jaganatha Daasaru was made under the banner, Mathambuja Movies, and co-produced by Mytri Heritage, VV Joshi, and Srinath Rao and under the guidance of Trivikram Joshi.

The film has debutant Sharath Joshi playing the role of Sri Jagannatha Daasaru, Trivikram Joshi as Sri Vijayadasaru, and Prabhanjan Deshpande as Sri Gopala Daasaru.

The historical devotional drama has been shot in several parts of Karnataka, including Hampi, Anegondi, Gangawati, and the surrounding forests and the hills. The film will be released across Karnataka in the second week of December.