STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada film Sri Jagannatha Daasaru aims for a December release

Sri Jagannatha Daasaru, a Kannada film by Dr Madhusudhan Havaldar on the famous Haridasa scholar, had its premiere in a San Francisco Bay Area theater recently.

Published: 24th November 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Sri Jagannatha Daasaru'

A still from 'Sri Jagannatha Daasaru'. (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Sri Jagannatha Daasaru, a Kannada film by Dr Madhusudhan Havaldar on the famous Haridasa scholar, had its premiere in a San Francisco Bay Area theater recently. However, the film is yet to see a theatrical release in India. 

Part of the Bhakti movement, Sri Jagannatha Daasaru is counted among the most famous quartet of Haridasas (servants of God), including Sri Purandara Daasaru, Sri Vijayadasaru, and Sri Gopala Daasaru. Sri Jaganatha Daasaru was made under the banner, Mathambuja Movies, and co-produced by Mytri Heritage, VV Joshi, and Srinath Rao and under the guidance of Trivikram Joshi.

The film has debutant Sharath Joshi playing the role of Sri Jagannatha Daasaru, Trivikram Joshi as Sri Vijayadasaru, and Prabhanjan Deshpande as Sri Gopala Daasaru.

The historical devotional drama has been shot in several parts of Karnataka, including Hampi, Anegondi, Gangawati, and the surrounding forests and the hills. The film will be released across Karnataka in the second week of December. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Jagannatha Daasaru Dr Madhusudhan Havaldar
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp