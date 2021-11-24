STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Viraat’s look from AP Arjun’s Addhuri lover out  

The first schedule of the romantic action-thriller was wrapped up recently

Viraat

By Express News Service

We earlier announced that Kiss director AP Arjun and actor Viraat are teaming up again for Addhuri Lover. The makers have now wrapped up the first schedule of the film and unveiled Viraat’s look from the movie. The actor has foregone his lover boy look and is sporting a rugged look for this romantic action thriller.

Director Arjun, who has been juggling between Dhruva Sarja’s Martin and this film, has managed to shoot some crucial portions in the 15-day first schedule, which was shot in the picturesque locations of Dandeli, Yellapura, and Sirsi.

The director, who is currently on the sets of Martin, is chalking out the second schedule for Addhuri Lover. Talking about the actor’s effort, Arjun says, “Addhuri Lover might only be Viraat’s second film, but he comes across as a very talented and a promising actor. He is a star in the making.”

AP Arjun, who made his production debut with KISS, is also bankrolling Addhuri Lover under his home banner, AP Arjun Films.

The film, which is made in Kannada, will be released in multiple languages. The makers, who are yet to reveal the cast details, have cinematographer Sanketh MYS and art director Mohan B Kere onboard. The team is yet to finalise the music director for the film.

