A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sakath is an expression,” says Ganesh to sum up the film in a sentence. This upcoming courtroom drama, based on a reality show, marks the second collaboration of the actor and director Suni. Ganesh, speaking to CE ahead of the film’s release, says that Suni told him one-liner of the Sakath and Chamak back in 2017.

A still from Sakath

“However, I chose the latter, which was a romantic subject, and it worked. Now, we team up again for Sakath and it is going to be double the fun,” says the actor.

Ganesh, known for his content-based subjects, has always managed to come up with a good entertainers. This time, the actor has tried many things for the first time in Sakath “This is my first courtroom drama, and I am playing a visually-challenged character for the first time,” says Ganesh.

The actor shared about the homework he did to play a visually challenged person. “Since I knew the script, I wanted to get under the skin of Baalu’s character. I watched some documentaries and observed the problems and body language of blind people. I couldn’t go with my usual expressions as the role demanded me to be a different person. This being a conversational movie, we worked a lot on the dialogue deliveries. The film has numerous smart and tricky lines,” says Ganesh.

Also starring Surbhi and Nishvika, Sakath also features more than half a dozen comedians. “Overall, Sakath is guaranteed entertainment. While it will bring relief to the stressful life, the drama will have ‘goosebump moments’ too,” says Ganesh.

The actor was last seen in Geetha, which was released two-and-a-half years ago. Due to the gap and the pandemic woes, Ganesh says, “Sakath now feels like my first film. The title is a colloquial Kannada word that means awesome, super, etc. Those are the words we want to hear from our audience after they watch the film.”