STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Sakath is guaranteed entertainment’

Ganesh, in this interview with CE, talks about his upcoming courtroom drama, marking his second collaboration with director Suni

Published: 25th November 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Director Suni and actor Ganesh on the sets of 'Sakath'

Director Suni and actor Ganesh on the sets of 'Sakath'. (Photo| Facebook)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sakath is an expression,” says Ganesh to sum up the film in a sentence.  This upcoming courtroom drama, based on a reality show, marks the second collaboration of the actor and director Suni. Ganesh, speaking to CE ahead of the film’s release, says that Suni told him one-liner of the Sakath and Chamak back in 2017.

A still from Sakath

“However, I chose the latter, which was a romantic subject, and it worked. Now, we team up again for Sakath and it is going to be double the fun,” says the actor.

Ganesh, known for his content-based subjects, has always managed to come up with a good entertainers. This time, the actor has tried many things for the first time in Sakath “This is my first courtroom drama, and I am playing a visually-challenged character for the first time,” says Ganesh.

The actor shared about the homework he did to play a visually challenged person. “Since I knew the script, I wanted to get under the skin of Baalu’s character. I watched some documentaries and observed the problems and body language of blind people. I  couldn’t go with my usual expressions as the role demanded me to be a different person. This being a conversational movie, we worked a lot on the dialogue deliveries. The film has numerous smart and tricky lines,” says Ganesh.

Also starring Surbhi and Nishvika, Sakath also features more than half a dozen comedians. “Overall, Sakath is guaranteed entertainment. While it will bring relief to the stressful life, the drama will have ‘goosebump moments’ too,” says Ganesh.

The actor was last seen in Geetha, which was released two-and-a-half years ago. Due to the gap and the pandemic woes, Ganesh says, “Sakath now feels like my first film. The title is a colloquial Kannada word that means awesome, super, etc. Those are the words we want to hear from our audience after they watch the film.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp