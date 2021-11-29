STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhananjay, Aditi Prabhudeva to star in 'Once Upon a Time in Jamaaligudda'

Produced by Sri Hari’s Niharika Movie banner, Once Upon a Time in Jamaaligudda will have music by Arjun Janya.

Once Upon a Time in Jamaaligudda

A still from the film 'Once Upon a Time in Jamaaligudda'

By Express News Service

Kushal Gowda, who made his directorial debut with Kannadakkagi Ondannu Otti, has announced his second venture. Titled Once Upon a Time in Jamaaligudda, the film features Dhananjay and Aditi Prabhudeva in the lead. 

Billed to be a travel subject, the project marks the first collaboration between Dhananjay and Aditi. The makers, who have completed 30 percent of the shooting, announced the title and first-look poster of the film recently. “We recently completed shooting a few important portions in unique locations of Chikmagalur, Kudremukh, and Kanakapura. The second schedule will resume today in Bengaluru,” says the director, who has also brought on board Prakash Belawadi, Bhavana Ramanna, and child artiste Praayna Rao. 

Produced by Sri Hari’s Niharika Movie banner, Once Upon a Time in Jamaaligudda will have music by Arjun Janya. This is Kushal’s second film with Arjun, and the former shares that the project will have a lot of importance to music. Karthik S, an erstwhile assistant of cinematographer Naveen Kumar, will make his debut as the DOP in this project. 

Meanwhile, Dhananjay has an interesting lineup of films including the Allu Arjun-starrer, Pushpa, which is slated for a December 17 release. Dhananjay also has Badava Rascal hitting the screens on December 24, and is currently committed to his multilingual project, Head Bush, directed by Shoonya.

