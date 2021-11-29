KGF is watershed moment in my career, says actor Ram

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Ram’s debut role as Garuda in Yash-Prashanth Neel’s film, KGF Chapter 1, fetched him massive popularity. Many still refer to him by that name. Now, after a gap of three years, Ram will be appearing in his second Kannada outing, MadhaGaja. The film, directed by Mahesh Kumar, has Ram playing an antagonist and is pitted opposite lead actor Sriimurali. Ram says, “Post KGF, I got busy with Tamil and Telugu films. Pandemic was also one of the reasons for the delay in taking up more projects in Kannada. Covid kind of paused my career, which was the case with other actors as well.”

When asked how different is his role in MadhaGaja from the one he played in KGF, Ram says, “I play a role named Tandava in MadhaGaja, and the makers have worked on my looks. With a golden tooth and one eyeball, I have an intimidating makeover. Tandava looks and acts ferociously. Children who watch me in this role might fear coming near me.”

Talking about his role in KGF, he says, “It is a benchmark in my career, and the fame I got from that film is unmatchable. Character Garuda will remain everlasting. Whatever roles I am offered now and in the future will only be a bonus.”

Ram opines that a villain’s role becomes more important in mass entertainers than in regular films. He adds that in MadhaGaja he has more to do than just fighting the hero. “The director has also brought a good side to Tandava. Though he is a villain, he has immense respect for his father. Whether it is good or bad, he obeys his dad’s orders,” Ram reveals. The actor has two Kannada films in the pipeline - Rider (starring Nikhil Kumaraswamy, slated its release on December 24) and another film with Pranam Devaraj. “I am in talks for a couple of more projects. An official confirmation on these projects will be made soon,” he signs off.