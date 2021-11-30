Is team Raymo looking at a Pongal release?

By Express News Service

Director Pavan Wadeyar has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film, Raymo. The team recently released the film’s first teaser, and it has been getting a good response from the audience. The teaser has an Indo-Western touch and features Ishan as the titular character, and Ashika Ranganath as Mohana.

Ishan

The makers are now getting ready to unveil the introduction video song, which will be released in December. The release plans of Raymo, which is now in the post-production process, are also underway. Going by the buzz, the makers of this musical romantic drama are looking to release the film in multiple languages this Pongal. With no other Kannada films planning the release around that date, Raymo might only have competition from other language films.

However, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the team. “We recently released the teaser, which has been received well by the netizens. We are now getting ready to release the first video song. We also have a lot of graphic works, which are also in process. As for the release date, we are looking to hit theatres in January 2022, and will soon be fixing the date,” says director Pavan Wadeyar.

Produced by CR Manohar, Raymo also stars Madhoo, Sarathkumar, Achyuth Kumar and Rajesh Nataranga in important roles. With music by Arjun Janya, Raymo, which is shot extensively in foreign locations has Vaidy S handling the cinematography.