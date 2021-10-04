STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Abishek Ambareesh in a cop avatar for Bad Manners

On the occasion of Abishek Ambareesh’s birthday, the makers of his next, Bad Manners, released a sneak peek that featured him in the role of a cop. 

Published: 04th October 2021

Abishek Ambareesh in 'Bad Manners' poster

By Express News Service

The first look garnered much attention on social media. With music by Charan Raj, and cinematography by Shekar S, Bad Manners marks Abishek’s first collaboration with Suri. This role is billed to be quite the challenge for the one-film actor.  

After completing a schedule earlier this year, the team recently completed another schedule, and will resume the remainder of the shooting from Oct 5. 

Written by director Suri along with Amri and dialogue writer Maasti, Bad Manners also marks the debut of Priyanka Kumar and features Rachita Ram in the lead cast.

Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

