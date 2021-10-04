STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka Upendra to play a government school teacher in 'Miss Nandini'

The film will have the actor associating with director Gurudatta S R
 

Actress Priyanka Upendra. (Photo | File)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Priyanka Upendra, who has been testing waters with a variety of roles, will play a Government school teacher in her next outing, Miss Nandini. This film will have the Devaki heroine associating with director Gurudatta S R, who is awaiting the release of his debut film, Psychopath. 

Expressing excitement about this film, Priyanka is glad she is part of yet another interesting subject, and will have her associate with children in a subject that has elements of comedy, and comes with a good message. “Why can’t a government school be as good as a private school.

Miss Nandini, a government school teacher aims to bring in that standard, “ explains Priyanka, who also revealed that there was a small phase in her life where she wished to be a teacher. “In college too, I had the opportunity to teach at kindergarten. This film will allow that wish to come true albeit on the silver screen,” she adds.

The actor, who is looking forward to the release of 1980, has completed shooting for Ugravatara and Life is Beautiful. Priyanka who has also taken up a project in Bengali will begin shooting for Miss Nandini from October 16 before which the makers plan to have a photoshoot and a muhurath on Oct 8 and Oct 10, respectively. Apart from a host of children in the cast, Miss Nandini also stars Gopal Deshpande, Appanna,  K P Sridhar,  and Bank Janardhan. Bankrolled by the RK banner, MIss Nandini has Sai Sarvesh scoring music and Veeresh as the cinematographer.

