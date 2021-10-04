Rachita Ram’s look for 'Shabari Searching for Ravana' revealed

By Express News Service

Rachita Ram, for the first time, will sport a short crop hairstyle for her upcoming film, Shabari -- Searching for Ravana. This was announced by the makers on Sunday to mark the actor’s birthday.

According to debutant director, Naveen Shetty, Shabari will be a revenge thriller that features Rachita Ram in two shades. Eighty per cent of the film will have the actor carrying this short look, which is a transformation from the regular character. Shabari... will have Rachita Ram sharing screen space with Raghu Mukherjee, Pratap Narayan, and Archana Kottige.

With cinematography by Vishal Kumar Gowda, and music by Anoop Seelin, Shabari went on floors in August, and a long schedule in Mysuru was recently completed. The team plan to resume shooting for the rest of the portions post Dasara.

Rachita Ram, who has a handful of films in hand, is looking forward to the release of 100, and also has Veeram, Love You Rachchu at different stages of production.