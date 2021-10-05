Kannada movie 'Rathnan Prapancha' to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 22

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Dhananjaya-starrer Kannada film "Rathnan Prapancha" will make its debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 22, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Dubbed as a "unique travel comedy-drama", the film is directed by Rohit Padaki and backed by Karthik and Yogi G Raj under the banner of KRG Studios, Amazon said in a statement.

It follows the life and journey of Ratnakara (Dhananjaya), a man on a quest to find his roots while paving his way through the perils of his current life.

"In this pursuit, he witnesses situations that take him on a roller-coaster ride filled with shock, laughter and dilemma that makes him re-discover his world. In this journey, he is accompanied by Mayuri, a journalist who is trying to break a never-before-told story," the official plotline read.

"I love experimenting with different genres, but I particularly love the whole journey of self-discovery. 'Rathnan Prapancha' is one such story of a man in pursuit of something he believes will bring him joy, but life has different plans for him," Padaki said.

"A story like 'Rathnan Prapancha' hasn't been told before, and I am quite excited to share this story to the audiences worldwide with Amazon Prime Video," he added.

The movie also stars actor Reba Monica John, who makes her Kannada debut, alongside Umashree, Ravishankar, Anu Prabhakar, Pramod, Vainidhi Jagadeesh, Achyuth Kumar and Shruthi Krishna.

Sushant Sreeram, Director of Marketing, India, Amazon Prime Video India, said the company is happy to play a role in finding global for a great movies like "Rathnan Prapancha".

"At Amazon Prime Video, it's our constant endeavour to nurture creative and compelling stories and storytellers, to bring some of the best stories to our audiences worldwide.

"And 'Rathnan Prapancha' is one such story that not only has universal appeal, but also showcases the amazing local talent in our country," he added.