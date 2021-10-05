STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yogi to headline Vijayaprasad’s Parimala Lodge

Actor Sathish Ninasam will not be part of the romantic comedy drama

Published: 05th October 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Yogi

Yogi

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Vijayprasad is looking forward to the release of Totapuri Part 1 and Petromax in November and December respectively. Meanwhile, he is gearing to begin the shoot of his next film, Parimala Lodge. The project will have Neerdose Producer Prasanna joining hands with the director for the second time. The film, which was launched in August 2019 with a teaser got pushed due to the pandemic and is said to take off around Deepavali. However, Parimala Lodge will see a change in the cast. 

Vijayprasad shares that Sathish Ninasam will no longer be part of the project and Yogi will now be playing the lead in the romantic comedy drama.

The film will also feature Suman Ranganath in a pivotal role and the makers are currently in the process of finalizing the heroine and are also scouting for an actor to replace late Bullet Prakash. Notably, Sathish Ninasam and Vijayaprasad have worked together in Petromax, which is getting ready for release.

Apart from Parimala Lodge, Yogi and Vijayaprasad will also be associating for a sequel of Sidlingu. This will be the duo’s third outing together. Shooting for this film will begin next year once the star cast gets finalised.  

