Dhruva Sarja takes no break from 'Martin' shoot

It is going to be a working birthday for actor Dhruva Sarja, who will be spending his special day on the sets of Martin.

A still from 'Martin'.

It is going to be a working birthday for actor Dhruva Sarja, who will be spending his special day on the sets of Martin.  

The Action Prince who posted a video message on his various social media accounts has said that he will not be celebrating his birthday, and requested his fans, whom he addresses as VIPs, not to gather in front of his house. In addition, he gave an update about his upcoming film.

Meanwhile, team Martin released a special poster on October 6 to mark the occasion of the actor’s birthday. 

The shooting for the action commercial drama directed by AP Arjun began in the month of August, and since then Dhruva Sarja has been working continuously without a break.

Dhruva has promised himself and his fans that he’d complete the film by December 20, and seems to be right on course.

While the makers began with filming action sequences choreographed by Ram-Lakshman, they then moved on to film the stunt scene designed by Ravi Varma.

The team will next move to Vishakhapatnam to film another major action sequence, which will be choreographed by Ganesh Master.

This will be the second film between Dhruva and Arjun after Addhuri, and has raised expectations. Backed by Uday K Mehta, Martin will be made in Kannada, and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

With a screenplay written by Arun Balaji and Swamiji, Martin has Satya Hegde handling the cinematography and music composed by Mani Sharma.

Dhruva also has  a couple of films lined up, including a mass commercial entertainer with director Prem and KVN Productions.

He will also be part of Jaggu Dada director Raghavendra Hegde’s next project, which will be a military subject inspired by real-life incidents. This apart, Dhruva has also  a film with Bhajarangi 2 director A Harsha. 

