Shivarajkumar and Suri in talks for a film

Published: 06th October 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rumours about Shivarajkumar and director Suri uniting for another project have been doing the rounds for quite some time now.

The actor-director combination delivered a success with Tagaru. The latest development is that the Century Star and the Duniya director are currently in talks for a film. 

Confirming this news, Shivanna says, “Suri is currently busy with Bad Manners, and we will be soon meeting to have a discussion. Both my films with Suri — Kaddipudi and Tagaru — did magic on the silver screen. I believe that Suri always looks forward to doing quite a different subject with me. He brings in that raw flavour in his film’s presentation, and I feel our next project will only be bigger and better. Having said that, we are at a very initial stage of discussion.” 

Meanwhile, Shivanna’s next release will be Bhajarangi 2. Directed by Harsha, and made under Jayanna Films, the action commercial entertainer is slated to release on October 29. He is also juggling between his two projects — Vijay Milton’s Bairagee and Ram Dhulipudi’s Nee Siguvaregu.

There is also Harsha’s next, Vedha, on the cards. Although this project will mark the fourth collaboration between Harsha and Shivanna, this will be the first film to be backed by the actor’s home banner, Geetha Pictures. This apart, Shivanna will also be working in Lohith H’s Sathya Mangala, and Rishab Shetty’s next.

