Kotigobba 3 to have 1,000 shows across Karnataka

Sudeep’s Kotigobba 3 has cleared the censor board with a U/A and is all set to get a grand theatrical release on October 14. This is one of the big-ticket films releasing post the second wave, which has created a huge expectation among the audience - especially fans of Sudeep. With just a week away from the big day, the makers are set to launch the trailer today and will follow it with a mega pre-release event soon.

Surappa Babu

Producer Surrappa Babu has massive plans for Kotigobba 3 to be distributed by B K Gangadhar. The team is planning to have over 1000 shows across Karnataka. “As the film is released during the festival season of Dasara, we want film lovers to celebrate cinema and enjoy the film on the big screen. At present, we plan to have 1000 shows, and it might be increased,” says Surappa Babu.

However, the producer states that there will be no special early morning shows. “Since Kotigobba 3 is releasing on Ayudha Pooja, we want people to celebrate the festival and later come and enjoy the film. Hence, we decided to go with regular shows,” says Surappa Babu, adding, “Advance ticket booking will open either on October 11 and 12.” The story written by Sudeep, Kotigobba 3 marks the directorial debut of Shiva Karthik. Earlier, the film was set to hit theatres on April 29 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Kotigobba 3, which boasts an ensemble cast, marks the Kannada debut of Madonna Sebastian and Aftab Shivdasani. The film also stars Shraddha Das, Tabla Nani, Ravi Shankar, and Rajesh Nataranga. Ashika Ranganath will make a special appearance in a song sequence. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya, and it has Shekar Chandru handling the camera work.