Ragini Dwivedi to appear in a special song in 'Raana'

Ragini Dwivedi, who is known for her dancing abilities, will be shooting for a special number in Nanda Kishore’s upcoming directorial Raana.

Published: 11th October 2021

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Starring Shreyas Manju and Reeshma Nanaiah in the leads, Ragini will be part of a song sequence, which will be choreographed by Imran Sardhariya. 

This is the hattrick combo between Ragini and Nanda Kishore after the songs, Yakka Nin Magalu, and Item Song Aagbeku Ban.

Imran Sardhariya and Ragini have also worked in songs like Thupa Beka Thupa. 
Chandan Shetty has scored the music for the song, which has been written by Chutu Chutu-fame lyricist Shivu Byregi.

“We have the team ready. Once we are done with the set work, we would shoot for the song,” says Nanda Kishore, who has completed shooting the talkie portions.

Only two more songs are left for shooting. 

Raana, presented by K Manju and produced by Gujjal Purushotham, has Shekar Chandra handling the film’s cinematography.

