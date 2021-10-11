STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Salaga' will be a fresh beginning for me: Sanjana Anand

As Sanjana Anand is doing her promotions for her upcoming film, Salaga, there is a visible sense of excitement about her.

Sandalwood actress Sanjana Anand

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

As Sanjana Anand is doing her promotions for her upcoming film, Salaga, there is a visible sense of excitement about her. She genuinely believes that her film career is starting all over again.

“It’s been more than two years since I have had a release, and it feels like a fresh beginning,” says the Chemistry of Kariyappa heroine. 

For Sanjana, Salaga produced by  KP Sreekanth is an important film in her career for a couple of reasons. “This is my fourth film and my first commercial outing, and I consider it as a project that will take my film journey to the next level,” she says, adding, “Especially in terms of exposure, and recognition, being part of a commercial film will enhance my growth in the industry.”

When pointed out that heroines are generally provided with very less space in commercial films, Sanjana feels otherwise. “Duniya Vijay as the lead hero and director has given space and importance to every artiste in the film,” says Sanjana.

Talking more about the changing landscape of commercial films, Sanjana says, “I might only be a few films old, but as a cinema buff, I feel the definition of commercial films have changed today and makers have started prioritising in delivering good content.”

Sanjana, who plays Duniya Vijay’s love interest in Salaga, reveals that she plays a pucca local and bold girl in the film. “This being an underworld-based subject, I got to portray an intense character,” she says.

Discussing her “amazing experience” working in Duniya Vijay’s directorial debut, Sanjana says, “As a director, the kind of motivation that came in from the Duniya Vijay, for every scene, pushed me to do better. Though I am yet to see his work on the silver screen, Vijay sir was bang on when it came to extracting work from every single actor in the film.”

