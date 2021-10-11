STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijay Raghavendra’s next to be on cybercrime

Gangadhar Salimath, who won the State award for his debut Ayana (2017) is now helming his second project.

A poster from Grey Games.

By Express News Service

Bankrolled by Anand H Mugad’s Dees Films banner, the project will have the producer doubling up as the writer too. 

The first look poster of the film, which is also about gaming, was shared with us. Vijay Raghavendra, who plays the lead, will feature as a Harvard returned-psychologist.

His interaction with a 20-year-old gamer, played by Vijay Raghavendra and Sriimurali’s nephew, Jai, will be the crux of the film. Jai will make his debut in the film, which also stars Bhavana Rao of Gaalipata fame.

Bhavana, who was last seen in Tiger Galli (2017), has also appeared in special songs in Rambo 2 and The Villain. 

This apart, Bigg Boss contestant and actor Sruthi Prakash is featuring in a pivotal role. 

The film’s music will be scored by Shriyansh Shreeram, and Varun DK will be handling the cinematography.

