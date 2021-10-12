STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan’s Kranti to be launched on October 15

Muhurath of V Harikrishna’s directorial, bankrolled by the Media House Studio banner, will take place on Vijayadashami

Published: 12th October 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Darshan in 'Roberrt'

Darshan in 'Roberrt'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Darshan fans have been waiting with bated breath ever since Kranti, the actor’s 55th film, was announced in September. Directed by V Harikrishna, the film will finally be launched on October 15 with a muharath ceremony on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. The shooting will commence soon.

A poster from Kranti

The mass commercial entertainer, produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha under the Media House Studio banner, will be made in Kannada and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The director, production house, and Darshan earlier made Yajamana, which turned out to be a huge hit, and it has set a huge expectation for their secondary collaboration. The makers recently released a multilingual poster, which received a good response from the fans. Director V Harikrishna is also doubling up as music director. The team is yet to reveal more details about the film’s cast and the crew.

Darshan’s last outing was Roberrt, which was declared a box office hit. The actor now rares to begin shooting for Kranti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kranti Darshan Media House Studio
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp