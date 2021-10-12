Darshan’s Kranti to be launched on October 15

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Darshan fans have been waiting with bated breath ever since Kranti, the actor’s 55th film, was announced in September. Directed by V Harikrishna, the film will finally be launched on October 15 with a muharath ceremony on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. The shooting will commence soon.

A poster from Kranti

The mass commercial entertainer, produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha under the Media House Studio banner, will be made in Kannada and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The director, production house, and Darshan earlier made Yajamana, which turned out to be a huge hit, and it has set a huge expectation for their secondary collaboration. The makers recently released a multilingual poster, which received a good response from the fans. Director V Harikrishna is also doubling up as music director. The team is yet to reveal more details about the film’s cast and the crew.

Darshan’s last outing was Roberrt, which was declared a box office hit. The actor now rares to begin shooting for Kranti.