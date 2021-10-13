‘Director Nagashekar has presented a new dimension to relationships’

By Express News Service

A release marathon begins for actor Krishna, who has a series of films in the lineup. The actor’s first film to release in theatres will be Nagashekar’s directorial Shrikrishna@gmail.com. Ahead of the release on October 15, Krishna talks to CE, about his upcoming romantic drama.

For the actor, project Shrikrishna@gmail.com came around the time, when he was basking in the success of his directorial debut, Love Mocktail and when he was heading to direct the sequel. However, Krishna says, he had two reasons to accept the film — the banner, Sandesh productions, and director Nagashekar.

Krishna

He adds that the unique plotline was another major pull. “Unlike the regular college or office romance, the subject of shrikrishna@gmail.com is about a single parent, her child and my relationship with them. How a bachelor enters her life and travels with her forms the crux of the film. It will be a unique and unusual take on relationships,” he says, adding,

“The film will feature Krishna as a steward, and Bhavana as a lawyer. The emotional bonding I develop with the child will be one of the highlights of the film. I am saying this based on the feel I got while dubbing for the film. I am even waiting to watch the film on the silver screen.” The actor, over the past one-and-a-half years, has signed at least a dozen films.

“But, luckily I get to play different characters in each film,” says Krishna, adding, “Sugar Factory has me sporting a very stylish look, Dilpasand is a comedy. Love Me or Hate Me, is a unique college-based film. Love Mocktail 2 has me returning as Adi, and feels like a homecoming. Though an actor plays so many characters, each role comes with its own essence,” he says.

Talking about his experience with director Nagashekar, Krishna says the director gives a lot of importance to music, story, character and expressions. Did Krishna’s experience as a director, influence the actor in him? “I just focussed on the project as an actor. If I look at each scene from the director’s point of view, probably I will have differences with every single shot. Every director has his own way of looking at cinema,” he says. Krishna is also simultaneously focussing on the release of his next directorial, Love Mocktail 2.