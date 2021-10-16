Getting back to working with actor Darshan is like starting my journey all over again: Rachita Ram

By Express News Service

Challenging star Darshan and Rachita Ram are set to reunite for V Harikrishna’s upcoming directorial, Kranti. An official announcement of the two actors teaming up was made at the film’s launch held on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

The film will mark the third outing between the actors after Bulbul and Ambareesha. Actors Ravichandran and Sumalatha Ambareesh were also part of the muhurath event.

On being paired alongside Darshan, an excited Rachita Ram, says, “My film debut was with him in Bulbul (2013), and I next followed it up with Ambareesha (2014). Now, after eight years, I will be working with Darshan again. It feels like I’m back to square one, and I am beginning my film journey all over again. I am glad to be sharing screen space with him,” says the actor, adding, “This time, I am more confident teaming up with him. I want to put in all the experience that I have gained over the years.”

Rachita promises that she’ll be playing a prominent role in Kranti, and says, “Along with Darshan, I am also familiar with V Harikrishna’s work as he had scored the music for Bulbul. However, this is the first time I will be collaborating with producers, Shylaja Nag and B Suresha.”

Ravichandran onboard Kranti

The shooting of Kranti commenced on October 15. The mass commercial entertainer starring Darshan in the lead also has actor Ravichandran on board. The Crazy Star will be playing Darshan’s father in the film. The senior actor had previously appeared in Darshan’s landmark film, Kurukshetra. Kranti also stars senior actor and politician, Sumalatha Ambareesh in a prominent role. With some interesting additions to the cast, director V Harikrishna is also taking care of the music of the film, which has Karunakar handling the cinematography.