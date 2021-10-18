Arjun Kishore Chandra first single, Trippyana, based on human psyche

By Express News Service

Lyricist-turned-actor Arjun Kishore Chandra, who made his acting debut with Life 360, is set to act, write and direct his first single. Titled Trippyana, the song was shot during the pandemic, and was released recently.

Well-known rapper, SID has composed the music for Trippyana. The video, made under the Kraanti Creations banner, has been produced by Akhil Parameswaram and shot by DOP, Anil Kumar.

Based on the concept of tripping, the song visualises the imbalance in the human mind during uncertainties.

Arjun Kishore Chandra, popularly known as AKC, who has been dubbing documentaries for various channels, recently completed shooting for his next film. He is part of the suspense thriller titled 108, a bilingual made in Kannada and Marathi.