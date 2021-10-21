STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Salaga success, amid Corona, is a miracle’

says Duniya Vijay, who is overwhelmed with the response, he has been receiving for his directorial debut
 

Published: 21st October 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijay

Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijay

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

It’s been a week since Duniya Vijay’s debut directorial, Salaga, hit the theatres, and the actor-director is overwhelmed with its response. “This success wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the entire team as well as the audience,” says Vijay, adding, “It’s been a long time since I have had a hit in my career. Every time a film flopped, there used to be a blame game, and the hero was first on the list. That pushed me to take this directorial responsibility, and it worked. I should mention that producer K P Sreekanth’s support was a definite feather in the cap.”

Vijay is happy that the film, which is enjoyed by the mass crowd, is getting equal attention from the family audience too. “Usually a film on rowdyism is referred to as a film about people just holding machetes and guns. However, the making of Salaga is different and has many other highlights,” says Vijay.

Vijay and the team will be heading on a successful tour soon. “We will begin with Tumkur and travel across Karnataka. We are doing this tour only to take wishes from my audiences, who contributed so much for the film’s success. This type of response coming during the pandemic is more or less a miracle.”

Vijay shares that he will take time before commencing his next project. “The lockdown, my mother’s death, and then, with the release tension, I was in a lot of stress. I need to get mentally prepared before I begin my next project,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Duniya Vijay Salaga
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp