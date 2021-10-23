My role Chinminiki in 'Bhajrangi 2' is like a thug: Bhavana

By Express News Service

With Bhajarangi 2, Bhavana is teaming up with Shivarajkumar again after Tagaru. However, it was not the only reason which made her take up the film. The actor says she was equally excited to collaborate with director Harsha and Jayanna Productions.

“Harsha and I used to discuss teaming up for a film even when he was a choreographer. It has finally materialised with Bhajarangi 2. Usually, as actors, we use the word ‘different’ more often than not to describe our roles and films. But with Bhajarangi 2, the word is justified,” says Bhavana.

Bhavana admits that she has been a big fan of fantasy films irrespective of the language. “So, it didn’t take much to convince me to greenlit the film. Ten minutes into Harsha’s story narration, I decided to be part of the project. I loved the way the director had approached this script,” she says.

For Bhavana, playing the character Chinminiki was challenging, she says. “From the costumes to the makeup, I enjoyed the process of dressing up for the role,” says the actor. Talking about the character, the actor says, “She is very bold; commands a lot of people and tries to bring a difference to the village. I call this character a thug. At the same time, she carries charm and innocence.”

When asked about her co-star Shivanna, Bhavana says, “I have worked with many actors from across south Indian film industries, and I felt it is rare to meet a person like Shivanna. He is a friendly and good-hearted person. Being one of the most humble human beings, he sets an example for others. There is a lot to learn from this star,” she says.

The conversations also touched upon why she has not been signing many films lately. “Due to my court trials in Kerala, I had to let go of many Malayalam projects. I don’t know whether it is the right thing to stay away from the film industry. I haven’t committed any films even in Kannada as well.

Concerning my Tamil film career, I don’t want to make a comeback for the sake of it. Two Tamil projects came my way, but I was not happy with the stories. I am looking forward to listening to good stories,” she signs off. Bhajarangi 2 has passed the Censor Board with a U/A and will be hitting theatres on October 29.