STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Meghana Gaonkar gets on board Shivaji Surathkal 2

The actor will play a cop in the sequel starring Ramesh Aravind, and directed by Akash Srivatsa.
 

Published: 25th October 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actress Meghana Gaonkar

Kannada actress Meghana Gaonkar

By Express News Service

Meghana Gaonkar is set to join the cast of Ramesh Aravind’s upcoming sequel Shivaji Surathkal 2, and the actor will be donning a khaki in the sequel directed by Akash Srivatsa. Meghana will play the role of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch in the film that will be about the  “mysterious case of Mayavi.” 

Meghana Gaonkar

Confirming the news of Meghana coming on board, Akash, who also directed the first instalment, says, she is the boss of Shivaji, and her role will not be a regular cop. “Today’s young women get good posting in an officer’s cadre, and we wanted to showcase it through her character. Meghana’s role not only is the “power” of the film but also helps Shivaji in handling the case.

Since this is a murder mystery, she also has another shade, which will be revealed later,” says the director. 

Meghana, who was last seen in Kalidasa Kannada Maestru, is now gearing up to begin shooting for Shivaji Surathkal  2 in November.

Backed by Rekha KN and Anup Gowda, Shivaji Surathkal has Advaitha Gurumurthy handling the cinematography. The film also stars Radhika Narayan, Raaghu Raamanakoppa, and Vidya Murthy, who would be reprising their roles from the original.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghana Gaonkar Ramesh Aravind Shivaji Surathkal 2 Akash Srivatsa Kalidasa Kannada Maestru
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp