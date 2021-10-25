Meghana Gaonkar gets on board Shivaji Surathkal 2

By Express News Service

Meghana Gaonkar is set to join the cast of Ramesh Aravind’s upcoming sequel Shivaji Surathkal 2, and the actor will be donning a khaki in the sequel directed by Akash Srivatsa. Meghana will play the role of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch in the film that will be about the “mysterious case of Mayavi.”

Meghana Gaonkar

Confirming the news of Meghana coming on board, Akash, who also directed the first instalment, says, she is the boss of Shivaji, and her role will not be a regular cop. “Today’s young women get good posting in an officer’s cadre, and we wanted to showcase it through her character. Meghana’s role not only is the “power” of the film but also helps Shivaji in handling the case.

Since this is a murder mystery, she also has another shade, which will be revealed later,” says the director.



Meghana, who was last seen in Kalidasa Kannada Maestru, is now gearing up to begin shooting for Shivaji Surathkal 2 in November.

Backed by Rekha KN and Anup Gowda, Shivaji Surathkal has Advaitha Gurumurthy handling the cinematography. The film also stars Radhika Narayan, Raaghu Raamanakoppa, and Vidya Murthy, who would be reprising their roles from the original.