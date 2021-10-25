Ravichandran to play an important role in Vijay Sankeshwar’s biopic

By Express News Service

Trunk-fame director Rishika Sharma’s next will be a biopic on Padma Shri Vijay Sankeshwar. The film will have actor Ravichandran play a prominent role, which was launched at a grand muhurath on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

The event was attended by the family and friends of Vijay Sankeshwar along with Golden Star in attendance.

The biopic, which will feature Nihal Rajput in the titular role, has veteran actor Anant Nag playing his father, BG Sankeshwar. Ravichandran’s character comes in the 1970s backdrop, and the makers revealed that the actor’s look will be a surprise element in the film. The shooting of the film will begin at Huballi.

The biopic will trace the journey of Vijay Sankeshwar, who began with owning a single truck, and is now a major tycoon of the transport industry, a media baron, and a politician.

The film will be VRL Film Productions’ maiden venture and will be produced by Anand Sankeshwar. Nihal, Rishika, and editor Hemanth Kumar have worked on the script, which has Gopi Sundar scoring the music, and Keerthan Pujari handling the camerawork for the film.