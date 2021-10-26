STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhanush, Sulaksha Kaira’s 'Snehitha' to release on November 19

Director Sangeeth Sagar is doubling up as the composer and lyricist of the film.

Published: 26th October 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Dhanush and Sulaksha Kaira

Dhanush and Sulaksha Kaira

By Express News Service

Actor Dhanush’s next, Snehitha will be among the handful of films that are part of the November rush.

This will be the third outing for the Pyar Ka Gol Gumbaz actor. Dhanush, who shared a few pictures from the film, mentioned that the film is currently in the post-production stage and will hit theatres on November 19.  

Director Sangeeth Sagar is doubling up as the composer and lyricist of the film. The commercial entertainer, based on friendship, is backed by R Ashok, and also stars Sulaksha Kaira, who has previously worked in Sedu. The film also stars Shivaram in a prominent role.  

Meanwhile, Dhanush is also making his Bollywood debut in Rehaman’s Mano Tha Pyaar. The actor has completed shooting for this project, and is looking forward to the makers announcing the release date.

Comments

