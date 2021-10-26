STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Finally, we will be out with our family thriller, 100’

Ramesh Aravind’s upcoming directorial based on cybercrime to hit theatres on November 19

Published: 26th October 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor Ramesh Aravind

By Express News Service

Ramesh Aravind, who is raring to begin shooting for Shivaji Surathkal 2, is equally thrilled to release his much-awaited directorial, 100. The film will be finally out in theatres this November 19, and an official announcement was made by the actor-director himself on social media.

Ramesh Aravind

Certified U/A, the makers waited for the COVID-19 outbreak to come under control to release the film. “Finally we come with 100, ‘’ says Ramesh, adding, “It is a family thriller, and I am looking forward to presenting my film to the audience.”

100, which is based on cybercrime, has the actor-director collaborating with Gaalipata 2 producer, Ramesh Reddy, who is bankrolling the project under his banner Suraj Productions. Ramesh Aravind will be essaying the role of a police officer in the film that also features Rachita Ram as his sister. The duo had earlier shared screen space in Pushpaka Vimana.

100 also features actor Poorna in an important role. KGF-fame Ravi Basrur has composed music and Satya Hegde has handled the camerawork for 100.  The director of Shivaji Surathkal, Akash Srivatsa, has worked as the editor of the project.

Ramesh Aravind made his directorial debut with Rama Shama Bhama, and his last directorial was Sundaranga Jaana (2016). He has also completed shooting the remakes of the Hindi blockbuster Queen in Kannada (Parul Yadav’s Butterfly) and Tamil (Kajal Agarwal’s Paris Paris), which is yet to see the light of day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Aravind Shivaji Surathkal 2
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp