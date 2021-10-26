STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

‘We are looking to release Bhajarangi 2 in almost 1,000 screens across India’

The Shivarajkumar-starrer fantasy drama, directed by Harsha and backed by Jayanna Films, will see a release in Kannada and Telugu
 

Published: 26th October 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Shivarajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

With the release date of Shivarajkumar-Harsha’s upcoming film, Bhajarangi 2, approaching, the craze surrounding the film is unreal. The fantasy-based commercial entertainer will be out in theatres on October 29. The film will release in Kannada and Telugu. 

The team is organising a pre-release event in Bengaluru today, which will be graced by Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash. Producer Jayanna, who is bankrolling the project along with Bhogendra under the Jayanna Films banner, is also doubling up as the distributor of Bhajarangi 2. Jayanna revealed that the film will be released in around 350 plus theatres across Karnataka.

Jayanna and Bhogendra

“The Telugu version of Bhajarangi 2 will also be released in around 350-400 theatres. This apart, the Kannada and the Telugu version will be released across India in around 200 theatres. We are looking at releasing our film in approximately 1000 screens,” says Jayanna.

Meanwhile, a surprise is waiting for Shivanna fans from the producer,  and he will announce it on Wednesday morning as he plans to open the booking on various platforms. “There is a lot of demand for Bhajarangi 2, and we are looking forward to celebrating the cinema along with the audience,” says Jayanna. Bhajarangi 2 is one of the most anticipated films of 2021, will be the third collaboration of the actor-director. It also marks Shivarajkumar’s fourth project with Jayanna Films. The film’s music is scored by Arjun Janya and cinematography will be by J Swamy. 

Bhajarangi 2 consists of an ensemble cast that includes Bhavana, Shruti, and Loki. The film has Harsha also introducing new talents -- Cheluvaraj, Prasanna, and Girish, who come from a theatre background.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhajarangi 2
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp