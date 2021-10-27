Sagar Puranik’s Dollu turns heads at national and international festivals 

By Express News Service

Dollu, the first productional venture of director Pavan Wadeyar and Apeksha Purohit’s Wadeeyar Movies, is turning heads in national and international film fests. And the director-turned-producer is overwhelmed with the kind of buzz and accolades that the film has been receiving. The film, helmed by National award-winning director Sagar Puranik, had its first public screening in the USA at the Caleidoscope Indian Film Festival Boston and was well-received by the audience.

Dollu, which has already been selected for Dhaka International Film Festival and Dallas ft Worth South Asian Film Festival (virtual), is based on popular folk art form Dollu Kunite. It deals with urbanisation and its effects on local art forms. The film recently received the Dadasabheb Phalke award 2021, for the best Kannada film which was done in association with the Innovative International Film Festival.

“Dollu is a beautiful union of folk art and cinema,” says producer Pavan Wadayer, who is confident that the film will win more such recognition. The director says that the recognition for Dollu wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Pavan Wadeyar. “I had a solid technical team and a great cast who have given their best. I am grateful to all the awards and recognitions we are achieving, and I’m hoping that the audience also like and support our film,” he says.

Dollu, which has Abhilash Kalathi as DOP and music by M Ananth Kamath, stars Karthik Mahesh, Nidhi Hegde, Chandra Mayura, Babu Hirannaiah, Sharanya Suresh, Dr Prabhudeva, Varun Srinivas, and Chandramanu among others.